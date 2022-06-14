A pickup truck driver hit and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road near Brainerd, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd in the 13500 block of Thompson Road, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies at the scene declared the woman dead. Her identity has yet to be released pending notification of family. The Sheriff's Office said she lived near the scene of the crash.

The horse also did not survive, said Sheriff's Lt. Craig Katzenberger.

The driver of the pickup, which was heading east at the time, was a 44-year-old man from Brainerd. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing his name as the investigation into the crash continues.