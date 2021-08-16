A pickup truck driver crashed and died over the weekend in northern Minnesota, authorities said Sunday.
Patrick D. Swing, 26, of Hill City, Minn., was heading east on Hwy. 200 in Lima Township and went on the shoulder, into a ditch and rolled over, the State Patrol said.
Swing was taken from the scene about 30 miles southwest of Grand Rapids to a hospital in Duluth, where he died, said the patrol.
The patrol said Swing was not wearing his seat belt.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
