Picking a team from bars to beam and hoping for 10s: Fantasy leagues in gymnastics are a thing

WASHINGTON — Thomas Bateman kept busy this year managing college fantasy teams in 12 different leagues, a lineup that included SECret Weapon and One and Dunne. Five of them won it all.
These were not teams stocked with NFL or NBA players. All 12 were made up of college gymnasts, and the Chicago-based marriage and family therapist is just one member of a fervent and growing fan base that channels their love of the sport into fantasy leagues.
''It's such a great way to get to know the sport a bit,'' Bateman said. ''When I started off, I got these lists from College Gym News and picked athletes I didn't really know, so then I got to know teams I liked and then got familiar with athletes I want to draft. It's a great way to potentially grow the audience of the sport.''
Interest in gymnastics traditionally peaks with the Olympic cycle, but on the ''gymternet'' – the online global community for devoted fans – it's a year-round sport. At the college level, major growth in name, image and likeness deals, viewership and streaming availability has been accompanied by a surge in fantasy leagues, too.
This year, over 7,000 women's college gymnastics devotees have found their way to the Gymlytics and GymCastic fantasy platforms — all within the last few years.
From the Olympics to NCAA
Gymlytics, which launched before the 2022 collegiate season, runs through the regular season and has a postseason bracket competition. GymCastic, in its second year, offers weekly fantasy matchups, including the NCAA postseason and elite meets later in the year.
The two leagues take slightly different approaches. Gymlytics participants draft individual athletes for their team at the beginning of the season and set lineups for each week of competition. GymCastic runs a salary cap-style draft, in which athletes are valued at a certain number of ''gym rubles.'' Participants select athletes until their roster is filled while staying under the cap.