RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Dominick Pickett had a career-high 22 points as UC Riverside rolled past UC Irvine 86-65 on Friday.
Pickett hit 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Jock Perry had 16 points for UC Riverside (9-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six assists.
DJ Davis had 21 points for the Anteaters (10-7, 7-3). Collin Welp added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
