Sports

Pickens hurls shutout, Dodge provides only run and Tennessee tops Nebraska 1-0 to win Super Regional

Karlyn Pickens pitched a two-hit shutout, Ella Dodge's first-inning home run provided the only run and No. 7 seed Tennessee defeated unseeded Nebraska 1-0 on Sunday to win the Knoxville Super Regional.

The Associated Press
May 25, 2025 at 8:24PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karlyn Pickens pitched a two-hit shutout, Ella Dodge's first-inning home run provided the only run and No. 7 seed Tennessee defeated unseeded Nebraska 1-0 on Sunday to win the Knoxville Super Regional.

Two-time SEC Pitcher of the Year Pickens struck out 10, walked one and hit two batters. Her ERA dipped under 1.00 and sits at 0.96 heading into the Women's College World Series. Tennessee (45-15) will be making its ninth trip to the WCWS.

Dodge's two-out solo home run in the first inning put Tennessee ahead 1-0. On Saturday, she hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Tennessee went on to win the second game of the series 3-2.

Pickens created a jam in the fifth inning when Hannah Camenzind singled and took second on a wild pitch. Pickens hit the next batter and threw another wild pitch, leaving runners on second and third with one out. Abbie Squier struck out, Ava Bredwell walked to load the bases, and Lauren Camenzind struck out to end the threat.

It was the only time Nebraska advanced a runner past first base.

Nebraska (43-15) has eight previous appearances in the WCWS, although one was later vacated by the NCAA.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sports

Oneil Cruz hits 122.9 mph home run, hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015

Sports

Did Brad Marchand really have a Blizzard between periods of Game 3? It's a delicious rumor