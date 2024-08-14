Pick-Six: Freshmen still can make major impact in portal era. These newcomers merit your attention

No. 1 Georgia's talent-laden defense will force newcomers to earn any playing time they get, but Bolden and Robinson have made an impression during training camp. Robinson was the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in his class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Bolden, one of two former Buford (Georgia) High players on this list, was the nation's No. 1 safety and No. 13 overall prospect. Bolden committed to Florida State before switching to Georgia.