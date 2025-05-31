Piastri earns pole position at Spanish GP ahead of McLaren teammate Norris

BARCELONA, Spain — Max Verstappen has his work cut out to keep his Spanish Grand Prix streak going after Oscar Piastri claimed pole position ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris on Saturday.
The McLaren lockout of the front row gives the papaya-colored cars a big advantage over Verstappen, whose Red Bull will start Sunday's race from third on the grid.
New rules for stiffer front wings in the race appeared to have zero impact on McLaren's speed over a single lap. Verstappen was never at the top of the time charts in the final session of qualifying, which turned into another duel between the McLarens.
Points leader Piastri was behind Norris until he peeled off a blistering final effort and grabbed the edge on the starting grid.
The race promises to be an equally scintillating fight between the teammates who have won six of the first eight races of the season and put Verstappen's grip on F1 in jeopardy. Piastri leads Norris by three points in the standings through the first third of the season.
''It is going to be tough tomorrow,'' Verstappen said. ''That doesn't mean we are not going to try.''
It was the Australian's fourth pole of the season. Piastri leads the field with four race victories, although Verstappen and Norris have topped the last two grands prix.
Piastri won from pole position in China and Bahrain, while he also pipped a pole-sitting Verstappen to win in Saudi Arabia and Miami. His only blemish was losing to Verstappen after taking pole in Imola two rounds ago.