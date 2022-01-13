More from Star Tribune
Physics Force at Northrop Auditorium
Physics Force is a science outreach program through the University of Minnesota that aims to get school-age students interested in science. Shows run through January 15 at Northrop Auditorium.
Gophers
U goalie Close goes from seldom-used understudy to man on the spot
Justen Close has been toiling in relative anonymity, but now the Gophers need him to replace All-America goalie Jack LaFontaine, who left the team for the NHL a few days ago.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Olympics
Nine players with Minnesota ties named to U.S. Men's Olympic hockey team
Three Gophers — Ben Meyers, Matthew Knies and Brock Faber — are among the players heading to Beijing.
Local
Voices told him to steal van in South St. Paul with boxer show dog inside, charges say
The dog was recovered unharmed after word spread extensively on social media.