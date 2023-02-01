More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10; mostly cloudy, with a brief shot of much colder air
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Federal Judge Tunheim clears way for new Minnesota vacancy with senior status
Tunheim declared intention in Wednesday letter to President Joe Biden
Loons
Loons will be Saturday staple on Apple TV with $2.5 billion MLS partnership
The 10-year MLS partnership with Apple TV means more uniformity for the schedule, but fans will need a subscription to watch.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Tree Lottery opened Feb. 1. Here's how to apply
Winners will be able to buy shade tree for $30
St. Paul
Federal judge: St. Paul officers illegally searched and arrested resident
The ruling denies officers' claims that qualified immunity protects them.