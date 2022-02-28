More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Macalester's surprising run ends with loss in MIAC basketball final
St. John's won the conference's NCAA bid by beating the sixth-seeded Scots, who had posted two upsets to reach their first conference final since 2004.
World
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.
Nation
Supporters seek clemency for Native American activist convicted in killings
WASHINGTON — Since 1977, Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist, has been serving two life sentences in federal prison for his role in the killings…
Nation
Barr rebukes Trump as 'off the rails' in new memoir
WASHINGTON – Former Attorney General William Barr writes in a new memoir that former President Donald Trump's "self-indulgence and lack of self control" cost him…
Wolves
Timberwolves' Edwards thoughts on his slump? Too much thinking
Second-year guard Anthony Edwards is going through his largest downturn even as the team has a winning record.