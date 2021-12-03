More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild's winning streak reaches season-long five games with 5-2 victory over New Jersey
Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello reunited their line, and delivered a combined seven points in front of 16,112 at Xcel Energy Center.
Gophers
Fleck pursuing reunion with Ciarrocca for Gophers' vacant OC job
Kirk Ciarrocca had good success as P.J. Fleck's offensive coordinator before leaving for Penn State two years ago.
Photos: Wild vs. New Jersey Devils
The Minnesota Wild hosted the New Jersey Devils at the Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.
Vikings
Tomlinson returns to Vikings practice; Kendricks, Barr are absent
Dalvin Tomlinson and fellow defensive tackle Michael Pierce may be back for the Detroit game, but injured linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr did not practice Thursday.
Vikings
Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 464 receiving yards last month for the month ranks third in franchise history. Only Randy Moss had more — in 1998 and 2000.