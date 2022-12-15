More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Photos: We Wear the Crown Kwanzaa hosted by We Win Institute
We Win Institute hosted a Kwanzaa event at North High School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers top Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56
The Gophers defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff 72-56 at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers ride second-half surge to topple Milwaukee
The Gophers women's basketball team defeated Milwaukee 75-59 at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
Photography
Photos: Passengers board flight to the North Pole at MSP
Sun Country and Make-A-Wish Minnesota welcomed air travelers to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for a flight to the North Pole on Tuesday.
Photography
Winter weather system rolls into Minnesota
Rain swept over the Twin Cities metro area on Tuesday, as a winter weather system begins its sweep over Minnesota. A mix of rain, snow, sleet and wind were expected in the southern half of the state, while heavy snow expected in the northern half.