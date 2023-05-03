More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Vikings practice and media availability
The Vikings held an offseason practice and media availability on Wednesday.
Photos: Disc golf putting league at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley
On Tuesdays in April and May, disc golfers met up at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley to participate in a weekly putting league.
Cindy Hagen returns home after 10 months
Hagen, who is quadriplegic from a childhood car accident, had been living at the Mayo Clinic hospital in Austin since last July, even after she was deemed healthy enough to leave. She was unable to find and retain enough staff to provide care at the apartment in Mankato where she had lived for 21 years.
Graham Nash at the Dakota for three night stand
Folk rock icon Graham Nash began a three night run at the Dakota in Minneapolis with a career-spanning set on his 60 Years of Songs & Stories Tour.