Outdoors
Deer hunters finish primary gun season with less to show
DNR says adverse weather contributed to the markedly lower harvest across Minnesota.
Outdoors
Ranchers can tilt scales in grassland birds' favor, Audubon chief says
Q&A: Marshall Johnson, the National Audubon Society's conservation chief and a University of Minnesota alum, talks bird-friendly solutions, deepening his hunting roots and that signature cattleman's hat.
Gophers
Ben Johnson cites ex-Gopher Jordan Murphy to teach his team about rebounding
The Gophers are the worst rebounding team in the Big Ten entering Thursday's game against Central Michigan
Gophers
When Iowa fans complain about offensive coordinator, they're going after coach's son
Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has defended his son Brian and made clear he's in no hurry to make a change. Iowa is on a three-game winning streak that started right after the criticism got especially loud.
West Metro
Wayzata police: Alleged sex assault involving Providence Academy teens happened during house party
Police said it has yet to confirm whether there was any adult supervision.