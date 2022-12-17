More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
Live: Vikings trail Indianapolis 36-21 in third quarter
The Vikings are hoping to clinch the NFC North, but will need a mighty comeback to make that happen. Tap here for play-by-play and in-game box score, plus scores and previews from around the NFL.
Outdoors
Anderson: Cool fishing on Upper Red Lake's good-enough ice
Anglers flock to the big lake for the fishing and the adventure.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Vikings host Colts
The Minnesota Vikings fell behind early to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
www.startribune.com
Minnesota briefs: St. Louis County snowplow drivers, other public works employees, gear up for strike
And DNR gets federal grant for moose habitat restoration.
Politics
Regulators push for more financial transparency in Minnesota politics
From cryptocurrency campaign donations to spouses' financial interests, state board says action is needed.