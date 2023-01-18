More from Star Tribune
Local
Actors train Minnesota medical providers to avoid racial bias
Live-action simulation by Children's Minnesota seeks to remedy cause of poor health outcomes in minority patients.
Minneapolis
Chauvin's attorney makes case for new trial to Minn. Court of Appeals
His attorney wants a new trial outside Hennepin County.
Local
'Lake Chipotle' floods south Minneapolis parking lot early this year
Monday's rain, along with three consecutive days of temperatures above freezing, has led to big puddles across the Twin Cities — notably the infamous "Lake…
Weather
Up to 8 inches of snow coming to SE. Minn.; 2 to 6 inches in metro
Snow will begin Wednesday night and last through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Wolves
Rudy Gobert will miss Wolves game in Denver
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is very close to averaging a triple-double as he continues to play like an MVP.