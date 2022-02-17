More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Anderson: Wyoming's present could be Minnesota's CWD future
The alarming incidence of chronic wasting disease in at least one Wyoming deer herd should wake up Minnesota.
Minneapolis
Words of reassurance and fury at Amir Locke funeral in Mpls.
The 22-year-old is being remembered during the funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, where noted civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.
Politics
Push to curtail no-knock warrants clears Minnesota House committee
A hearing coincided with the funeral for Amir Locke, killed during a no-knock raid.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball sluggish again, falls 67-46 to Penn State
Thursday afternoon marked seven consecutive losses on the road, dropping Ben Johnson's team to 3-12 in Big Ten play.
Vikings
O'Connell takes the reins as Vikings' new head coach
Four days after winning the Super Bowl as the Rams' offensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell was introduced as the Vikings' 10th head coach in franchise history.