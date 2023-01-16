More from Star Tribune
State Fair
2023 Minnesota State Fair ticket prices go up $1
The Great Minnesota Get-Together saw strong gains in attendance last year.
Local
Supreme Court to weigh legality of Hennepin pocketing all revenue from seized properties
Question: Can the government keep the extra equity after it sells the property and covers the taxes?
West Metro
Golden Valley police chief apologizes for divisive symbol in online post
Social media post from Police Department included "thin blue line" flag, the meaning of which has been "tarnished," the chief said in apology.
Photos: Vikings clean out lockers
The Minnesota Vikings cleaned out their lockers a day after a season-ending loss to the New York Giants.
Gophers
Gophers defensive end Lorenza Surgers entering the transfer portal
The transfer from Vanderbilt played in six games in 2022, collecting four tackles. He did not see action in the season's final three games.