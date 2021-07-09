More from Star Tribune
Business
St. Jude Medical to pay $27 million in Justice Dept. settlement on heart devices
A whistleblower alleged the company knowingly sold defective heart devices; St. Jude, now part of Abbott Labs, denies the allegations
Variety
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
Restaurant critic Rick Nelson and food writer Sharyn Jackson highlight the favorites of their weekly dining experiences.
Photos: Ultra-modern Golden Valley home
Nestled into the hill and surrounded by mature trees, this Golden Valley home was custom designed to be part of its surroundings.
Variety
CDC: Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
Duluth
Fond du Lac Band proposes reintroducing elk to northeastern Minnesota
Elk would be screened before moving and monitored upon release.