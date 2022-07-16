Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Police pursuit of murder suspect preceded crash that injured 5
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
Minnesota had record drug overdose deaths in 2021
Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
Judge allows jury to hear jailhouse calls in Hwy. 169 road rage trial
Twins bullpen gives up two home runs in 6-2 loss to White Sox
Some Minneapolis council members want to censure Rainville, but it's not so easy
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
Could the end be near for Lake Elmo's popular Vali-Hi Drive-In?
Hennepin, Ramsey counties brace for uptick in mortgage foreclosures after low rates during pandemic
next
600190656
Photos: Twins vs. White Sox
The Minnesota Twins played the Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, July 15, 2022.
July 15, 2022 — 10:52pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
Taste
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
July 14
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
Taste
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
July 14
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
Taste
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
July 14
South Metro
Residents: New rules at mobile home park in Northfield are unreasonable
July 14
Eat & Drink
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
July 15
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
Taste
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
July 14
South Metro
Residents: New rules at mobile home park in Northfield are unreasonable
July 14
Eat & Drink
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
July 15
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
Taste
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
July 14
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
Taste
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
July 14
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
July 14
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
7:33pm
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
More From Star Tribune
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
Residents: New rules at mobile home park in Northfield are unreasonable
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
More From Star Tribune
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
Residents: New rules at mobile home park in Northfield are unreasonable
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Police pursuit of murder suspect preceded crash that injured 5
11 minutes ago
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
9 minutes ago
Minnesota had record drug overdose deaths in 2021
7:58pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.