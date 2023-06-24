More from Star Tribune
Sports
Live at 11:10 a.m.: Twins finish series at Detroit. Follow on Gameview
The Twins finish up the first leg of their road trip with an afternoon game against the Tigers. Tap here for play-by-play, a box score and score updates throughout MLB.
Wolves
Souhan: 10 reasons to be optimistic about Timberwolves
They should be improved, make the playoffs again and maybe even surprise us. Why not be optimistic this summer?
Duluth
Papa Charlie's, longtime Lutsen tavern, lost in fire
Lutsen Mountains, the northeastern Minnesota ski resort, said the tavern and live music venue was destroyed Saturday.
Wolves
Josh Minott, Wendell Moore, Leonard Miller head Timberwolves Summer League roster
There are 17 players on the team, which starts play on July 7 in Las Vegas.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Twin Cities Rose Club's British Rose Show
The Twin Cities Rose Club's rose show highlighted around 150 exhibits with more than 100 different varieties of roses, including individual and multiple bloom specimens and floral arrangements. This year's theme is 'Touring Great Britain.'