Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Minneapolis Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
Minneapolis
One of 3 fires that struck Stevens House in Minneapolis recently is case of arson, officials say
The first blaze's cause has been classified as "undetermined," while the most recent remains under investigation.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mild, plenty of clouds with chances of a passing shower
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
County attorneys endorse Keith Ellison after sheriffs backed GOP nominee Jim Schultz
Law enforcement leaders pick sides in competitive Minnesota attorney general's race.
Politics
A bipartisan bill in Congress could mark a new chapter in the fight to preserve wildlife
The plan would spend $1.4B a year to save species.
Twins
Neal: Five moves the Twins need to make before Opening Day 2023
Two coaching decisions, two free-agent targets and a long-term contract — get these done and next summer won't be a sequel.