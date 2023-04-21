More from Star Tribune
Sports
Live at 1 p.m. Sunday: Twins wrap series with Nationals, follow on Gameview
A busy day of sports in Minnesota starts at Target Field. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates and box scores from around baseball.
Sports
Live at 9:30 p.m. Saturday: Follow Loons vs. Seattle on Gameview
Minnesota United is on the West Coast facing the Sounders. Tap here for play-by-play, live stats and scores from Major League Soccer.
Politics
Minnesota Senate approves conversion therapy ban
Votes on transgender and abortion refuge bills are next. The refuge bills aim to protect people traveling to Minnesota to seek an abortion or gender-affirming care.
Sports
Live at 1 p.m. Saturday: Twins vs. Nationals, follow on Gameview
The interleague series continues at Target Field. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates and live box scores from around MLB.
Gallery: Honoring Prince on the seventh anniversary of the artist's death
Sharon Nelson, Prince's sister, and other community members attended an event at Paisley Park on the seven year anniversary of Prince's death.