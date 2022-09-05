More from Star Tribune
Lawsuit challenges state's age limit on open-carry permits
Three Minnesota residents under the age of 21, with the backing of three gun rights organizations, have sued over the enforcement of a state law barring anyone younger than 21 from obtaining a permit to carry.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball beats No. 13 Florida in home opener
The fourth-ranked Gophers won in four sets.
St. Paul
Three dead, two wounded in shooting on St. Paul's East Side
Three people were shot and killed and two more wounded Sunday on St. Paul's East Side, and police were searching for suspects. Officer arrived about…
Photos: Three dead in St. Paul shootings
Three people were shot to death Sunday evening on St. Paul's East Side and two more were wounded and taken to a hospital.
Twins
Saints limited to four hits in loss to Omaha
The St. Paul Saints managed only four hits — including two back-to-back home runs — in a 4-2 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday at CHS Field.