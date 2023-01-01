More from Star Tribune
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
Sports
Live: Packers using offense, defense and special teams to lead Vikings 24-3. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are fighting for seeding; the Packers are fighting for a playoff berth. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NFL.
Vikings
Vikings lose two offensive linemen to injuries in first quarter vs. Packers
Right tackle Brian O'Neill sustained a calf injury while center Austin Schlottman, already an injury replacement, left with an ankle injury.
Books
Review: 'A World of Curiosities,' by Louise Penny
Books in brief
Local
One dead in shooting at after-hours party in Minneapolis, marking city's first homicide of 2023
Another man was likely wounded in the shooting, police said.
Local
Lutheran congregations join forces for faith and football before Vikings-Packers game
Congregants gathered in North Branch, Minn. for a pre-game potluck.