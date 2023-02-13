More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Gophers
Gophers suffer eighth consecutive loss after falling to rival Iowa
Ben Johnson's team battles shorthanded but can't end losing streak Sunday after returning from COVID-19 pause.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Wolves
As Conley adjusts to Wolves, communication proves to be key
With a convenient few days off, new arrivals Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are using practice to integrate with the Wolves' systems.
Wolves
New faces on both sides as Wolves face Dallas
The Wolves face a Mavericks team that just acquired Kyrie Irving.
Local
Wrong-way crash in Cottage Grove kills driver, 95, and passenger
The head-on collision happened on Highway 61.