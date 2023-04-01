More from Star Tribune
Local
22-year-old Little Falls man identified as person killed in central Minnesota crash
Two others were hurt.
West Metro
Plymouth apartment fire kills resident, displaces others
Fire officials say the blaze started at 2:24 a.m.
Local
Minnesota digs out after heavy snow, with another storm likely next week
Tens of thousands of Minnesotans were without power many reported unplowed roads.
Rochester
Rochester's newest poet laureate plans to spread the good words
High school teacher and published poet Jean Prokott wants to get community engaged in poetry.
Local
Gambian Minnesotans seek a community center to connect to their African roots
Minnesotans from Gambia, a small West African nation, want to have a place for celebrations, networking and education.