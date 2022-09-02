More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers dominate in every way to stomp Aggies 38-0
The offense, under returning coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, displayed a nice mix of rugged running and timely passing, and the defense kept New Mexico State bottled up for most of the game.
Politics
In prime-time speech, Biden sounds newly strong alarm vs. Trumpism
President Joe Biden aims to reframe the November elections as part of an unceasing battle for the "soul of the nation."
Music
Review: Styx and REO Speedwagon's soft rock still in high demand at Minnesota State Fair
The frequent tourmates from Illinois coated a sold-out grandstand crowd with pulpy '70s hits.
Photos: Stillwater vs Centennial
Stillwater beat Centennial on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
High Schools
Stillwater rallies behind quarterback Max Shikenjanski for a victory over Centennial
The QB's fourth touchdown pass got the Ponies close, and his run for the two-point conversion made it a victory.