Vikings
Re-signing with Vikings was quick decision for Bradbury
Center Garrett Bradbury, who agreed to terms the day before he was to become a free agent, is among the Vikings' 11 linemen returning as the team reconvened for voluntary offseason workouts Monday.
Twins
Twins' East Coast swing continues with three games at Fenway
The Red Sox are 8-9 and have lost center fielder Adam Duvall after his hot start.
www.startribune.com
Photos: St. Croix rises in Stillwater
Residents and business owners in Stillwater continue to watch the rising St. Croix River on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Local
Appeals court rejects Chauvin's request for new trial in George Floyd killing
The decision marked an end to Chauvin's case after nearly three years since George Floyd's murder in May 2020.
Business
David's Bridal will likely close all of its Minnesota stores amid bankruptcy
Layoffs and store closings are being reported across the country as the wedding-dress chain files for bankruptcy.