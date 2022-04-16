600165547

Photos: St. Cloud State University campus

Colleges across the country have been losing students since 2010 as tuition increased, demographics shifted and Americans grew more skeptical about the value of a college degree. Today, St. Cloud State University's campus serves as a harbinger of the powerful forces battering the nation's colleges and universities. "This is a code-red moment for not only just St. Cloud State, but other regional institutions," said Robbyn Wacker, St. Cloud State's president. "To survive in the current landscape of higher education, you have to create a new model."