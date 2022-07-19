More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
Dave Chappelle announces Minneapolis pop-up show at First Avenue
The comedian will perform Wednesday.
Photos: "Spoonbridge and Cherry"
Claes Oldenburg, co-creator of the iconic "Spoonbridge and Cherry" sculpture, died on Monday, July 18, 2022. The well-known sculpture was installed at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in 1988.
Twins
Byron Buxton pauses, allows himself to appreciate honor of All-Star start
The first Twins outfielder to start an All-Star Game in 20 years reflects on struggles early in his career, and how he found new success.
North Metro
Anoka County, Metro Transit locked in Northstar funding dispute
The County Board approved a $1.95 million payment, but Metro Transit said that's not enough to cover the county's share of costs.
Minneapolis
Transcript paints harrowing scene before cops killed man
Six-hour standoff ended with snipers shooting Andrew Tekle Sundberg.