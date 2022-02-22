More from Star Tribune
Weather
Storm socks Duluth, crashes mount as snow piles up in Twin Cities metro area
Some communities such as Crystal, Eden Prairie and Brooklyn Park declared snow emergencies in anticipation of up to 6 inches falling before a winter storm warning expires at 6 p.m. today.
Politics
Minnesota DFL police recruiting bill faces setback
The House Majority Leader's bill doesn't yet have buy-in from the public safety committee chair.
Minneapolis
Man charged in shooting death of star North High quarterback Deshaun Hill
Moments before shots were fired, the two passed each other, "close enough to possibly brush shoulders," the criminal complaint read.
Photos: Snow in the Twins Cities area Tuesday
Snow in the Twins Cities area Tuesday.
Man shot and killed outside St. Paul funeral is identified
Police say the shooting involved a gang dispute.