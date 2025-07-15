Nation

Photos show the aftermath of a fatal fire at an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts

Flames tore through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and injuring at least 30.

The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 1:47AM

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Flames tore through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and injuring at least 30.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

A wildfire that destroyed historic Grand Canyon Lodge spread after being allowed to burn for days

card image

A wildfire that tore through a historic Grand Canyon lodge and raged out of control Monday had been allowed to burn for days before erupting over the weekend, raising scrutiny over the National Park Service's decision not to aggressively attack the fire right away.

Sports

Seattle's Cal Raleigh to face Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero for Home Run Derby title

Things To Do

A designer dressed Chappell Roan with seaweed. But don't expect to find the approach in stores — yet