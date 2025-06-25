Photos show people protesting a NATO summit in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Demonstrators have gathered in The Hague to protest a two-day summit of NATO leaders, who are expected to agree to a new defense spending target.
NATO leaders agreed on Wednesday on a massive hike in defense spending after pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, and expressed their ''ironclad commitment'' to come to each other's aid if attacked. The 32 leaders endorsed a final summit statement saying: ''Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defense requirements as well as defense- and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations.''