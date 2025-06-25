Business

Photos show people protesting a NATO summit in The Hague

Demonstrators have gathered in The Hague to protest a two-day summit of NATO leaders, who are expected to agree to a new defense spending target.

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 12:25PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Demonstrators have gathered in The Hague to protest a two-day summit of NATO leaders, who are expected to agree to a new defense spending target.

