Photos show people mourning after airstrikes and shooting in Gaza overnight

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 1:40PM

GAZA CITY — Airstrikes and shootings in Gaza have killed 94 Palestinians overnight, according to Gaza's Health Ministry on Thursday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Jehad Alshrafi

The Associated Press

