Nation

Photos show Palestinians mourning after people were killed in Israeli strikes

Health officials in the Palestinian territory said Tuesday that 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 10:15AM

Health officials in the Palestinian territory said Tuesday that 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

World shares mostly rise as markets shrug off Trump's tariff pressures

World shares mostly rose Tuesday, with financial markets shrugging off U.S. tariff pressures on its trading partners.

Nation

Photos show Palestinians mourning after people were killed in Israeli strikes

Business

Investors snap up growing share of US homes as traditional buyers struggle to afford one