Photos show migrants intercepted near Crete arrive at the Greek port of Lavrio from Libya

More than 500 migrants arrived at the port of Lavrio near Athens on Thursday after being intercepted south of the island of Crete, after a surge of arrivals from Libya.

The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 11:33AM

LAVRIO, Greece — More than 500 migrants arrived at the port of Lavrio near Athens on Thursday after being intercepted south of the island of Crete, after a surge of arrivals from Libya.

PETROS GIANNAKOURIS

The Associated Press

