Photos show Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's relationship before their feud reignited

Elon Musk's feud with President Donald Trump has reignited, with the tech billionaire threatening to launch a new political party and Trump suggesting Musk could be punished for his opposition.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Elon Musk's feud with President Donald Trump has reignited, with the tech billionaire threatening to launch a new political party and Trump suggesting Musk could be punished for his opposition.
Elon Musk's feud with President Donald Trump has reignited, with the tech billionaire threatening to launch a new political party and Trump suggesting Musk could be punished for his opposition.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Elon Musk's feud with President Donald Trump has reignited, with the tech billionaire threatening to launch a new political party and Trump suggesting Musk could be punished for his opposition.