Photos show crowds of desperate Palestinians struggling to get food

Israel has allowed only a trickle of aid into Gaza for the U.N. to distribute since Israel eased a total blockade last month. Israel says the blockade is meant to pressure Hamas, but it has led to widespread food shortages and famine warnings for the population of over 2 million. The U.N. says it struggles to get even the small amount of aid directly to Palestinians because of Israeli military restrictions, looting by armed criminals and incidents like this of Palestinians overwhelming trucks.