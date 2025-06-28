Photos show a bodybuilding competition in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar — Male and female bodybuilders took part in a competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon.
____
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Male and female bodybuilders took part in a competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon.
YANGON, Myanmar — Male and female bodybuilders took part in a competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon.
____
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Male and female bodybuilders took part in a competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon.