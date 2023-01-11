More from Star Tribune
Business
Network updates leave some Best Buy Jitterbug customers with no cell service
Following Verizon's retirement of its 3G mobile network, Best Buy's older-model Jitterbug Flip phones have had issues.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Remembering Katie Poirier
Donald Blom, the subject of one of the largest police investigations in state history after teenaged convenience store worker Katie Poirier disappeared in 1999, died Tuesday while serving a life sentence without parole for her murder.
High Schools
Champs come in threes in set of high school gymnastics events
Jackie Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville, Abbey Bush of Mahtomedi and Maya Woods of Park Center won all-around titles. Read on for the state rankings.
Duluth
Donald Blom, in prison for killing Katie Poirer in 1999, has died
Blom was at Oak Parks Heights state prison and died of natural causes.
Vikings
Can the Vikings keep winning on margins, advance vs. Giants?
In the latest Access Vikings podcast Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand dissect the Vikings' chances on Sunday and open up the mailbag for a ton of listener questions.