Photos on Paris runway reveal men's Spring-Summer collections for 2026

PARIS, France — The Spring-Summer 2026 collections for men are presented at Fashion Week in Paris.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
The Spring-Summer 2026 collections for men are presented at Fashion Week in Paris.
PARIS, France — The Spring-Summer 2026 collections for men are presented at Fashion Week in Paris.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
The sky itself is no limit for billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez, who have traveled into space — and expectations are just about as high for their wedding in Venice.