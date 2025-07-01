Nation

Photos of Trump touring an immigration detention center dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz'

President Donald Trump toured a newly built immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades surrounded by alligator-filled swamps and nicknamed ''Alligator Alcatraz.'' He praised it as a model for future nationwide facilities aimed at accelerating deportations, including possibly deporting U.S. citizens.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 10:00PM

OCHOPEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump toured a newly built immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades surrounded by alligator-filled swamps and nicknamed ''Alligator Alcatraz.'' He praised it as a model for future nationwide facilities aimed at accelerating deportations, including possibly deporting U.S. citizens.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accompanied Trump on the tour. Originally expected to hold 5,000 people, the center will house around 3,000.

It was rapidly constructed by the DeSantis administration in eight days over 10 miles of swampland and is equipped with extensive security, including barbed wire, cameras and 400 personnel.

Immigrant advocates, environmental activists and Native Americans defending their ancestral homelands have thronged to the airstrip to protest.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

EVAN VUCCI and MICHAEL LAUGHLIN

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

US won't send some weapons pledged to Ukraine following a Pentagon review of military assistance

The U.S. is halting some shipments of weapons to Ukraine amid concerns that its own stockpiles have declined too much, officials said Tuesday.

Business

Anne Wojcicki's nonprofit gets court approval to buy 23andMe for $305 million

Nation

The Latest: Democrats weigh options to block Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill' as it heads to the House