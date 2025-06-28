World

Photos of the funeral of top Iranian military commanders and scientists killed in Israeli strikes

Thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran for the funeral of top Iranian commanders and scientists killed in a 12-day war with Israel.

The Associated Press
June 28, 2025 at 9:47AM

TEHRAN, Iran — Thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran for the funeral of top Iranian commanders and scientists killed in a 12-day war with Israel.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

The Associated Press

