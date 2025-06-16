Nation

Photos of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict as attacks continues

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday as both countries continue to exchange strikes.

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 5:15AM

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

