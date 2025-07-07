World

Photos of Syrian firefighters struggling with week-long fires

Syrian firefighters are working to extinguish fires, which started last week, with reinforcements from Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon.

The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 9:17PM

LATAKIA, Syria — Syrian firefighters are working to extinguish fires, which started last week, with reinforcements from Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

GHAITH ALSAYED

The Associated Press

