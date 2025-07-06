Nation

Photos of Shiite Muslims around the world commemorating Ashoura

Shiite Muslims are commemorating Ashoura, marking the 7th-century death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith.

The Associated Press
July 6, 2025 at 12:50PM

Shiite Muslims are commemorating Ashoura, marking the 7th-century death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith.

The rift between Islam's two main sects deepened after Sunnis killed Imam Hussein in battle in the Iraqi city of Karbala, south of Baghdad, in 680. It continues to play a key role in shaping the identity of Shiites, who represent over 10% of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.

In the Shiite community, Ashoura is viewed as a symbol of struggle against injustice and tyranny. Participants usually wear black and set up black funeral tents, a sign of mourning, while carrying red flags that represent Hussein's blood. Clerics recount the story of his death as people cry and beat their chests.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

