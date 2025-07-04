Things To Do

Photos of protests and celebrations mark a different Fourth of July for many Americans

The Fourth of July is a celebration of all things American with parades, backyard barbecues and the night sky lit up with fireworks.

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 10:40PM

This Independence Day may feel different for many Americans. Around the country, there are protests planned against Trump's polices, and in places like Southern California, where immigration raids have rattled communities, some July Fourth celebrations were canceled.

But beyond the festivities and protests lies a moment in history: On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, declaring the colonies' break from British rule.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

