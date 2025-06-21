World

Photos of luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily, killing 7, being lifted from the ocean

A British-flagged luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily in 2024, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, has been recovered from the sea.

The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 5:28PM

PORTICELLO, Italy — A British-flagged luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily in 2024, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, has been recovered from the sea.

The 56-meter (184-foot) Bayesian was lifted by salvage crews near the port of Porticello, where it sank on Aug. 19 last year during a violent storm.

A floating crane platform will move the Bayesian to the Sicilian port of Termini Imerese, where a special steel cradle is waiting for it. The vessel will then be made available for investigators to help determine the cause of the sinking.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

SALVATORE CAVALLI

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

The Latest: Israel-Iran war enters a second week with renewed strikes

The second week of the Israel-Iran war started with a renewed round of strikes targeting an Iranian nuclear research facility near Isfahan.

World

Israel says it's preparing for the possibility of a lengthy war against Iran

card image

World

Belarus frees dissident Siarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 others after a rare visit from top US envoy