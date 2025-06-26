World

Photos of Israel's underground parking lots and subways being used as bomb shelters during war

Israelis in Tel Aviv and other cities hunkered down in parking lots and metro stations for protection from Iran's retaliatory strikes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched Israel's military campaign against Iran on June 13, targeting its military and nuclear program.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 6:20PM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israelis in Tel Aviv and other cities hunkered down in parking lots and metro stations for protection from Iran's retaliatory strikes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched Israel's military campaign against Iran on June 13, targeting its military and nuclear program.

Missile sirens triggered beachgoers to get out of the sun and go underground. As the days of back and forth strikes continued, until a June 24 ceasefire announcement, people opted to sleep there overnight, lining parking spaces and metro corridors with tents, bedding and pets in tow.

